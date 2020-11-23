Police: Teen, man wounded in Crescentville shooting

article

Philadelphia police say two people were wounded in a shooting in the city’s Crescentville section.

It happened on the 600 block of Mayfair Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, 17-year-old female was shot once the calf. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say a 21-year-old male was shot six times, including the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

