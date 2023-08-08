Police: Teen shot in face during altercation with another group in West Philadelphia

article

A teenager is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the face during an altercation with another group on the streets of West Philadelphia.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters officers were flagged down by a group of teens near 55th Street and Haverford Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Officers found the teen half conscious on a nearby sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken by police to CHOP in critical condition.

Investigators believe the teen, estimated to be around 16-years-old, was shot during a confrontation with another group on Haverford Avenue.

It's believed after being shot, the teen managed to run about half a block before he collapsed. Police found at least four spent shell casings while investigating.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.