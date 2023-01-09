Police: Teenager shot one block away from his home in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m., 39th District police officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 15th and Eerie streets, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they located a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital where authorities say he was placed in stable condition.

Police say they later learned that the boy lives just one block away from where he was shot.

Nine spent shell casings were found on scene and police say they are expecting the multiple real-time police cameras and surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to help them in their investigation.

At this point in the investigation, police say they do not know of a motive, nor do they have a description of the shooter. No arrest has been made in this incident and no weapons were recovered, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.