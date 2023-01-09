Shots fired near Philadelphia's City Hall, traffic blocked off as police investigate

A heavy police presence has gathered near Philadelphia City Hall Monday morning after reports of gunshots.

Several squad cars have blocked off an area at the intersection of 15th and Market near Dilworth Park around 8 a.m. as commuters were on their way to work.

Shots were reportedly fired in the area, where several shell casings and a gun were seen marked by police on the streets.

One person has been taken into custody at the scene, but no further details have been released.

The surrounding area has been blocked off to all traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.