Police: Temple University student hit by SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a Temple University student was hit by a SEPTA bus Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia. 

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Broad and West Norris streets, a SEPTA spokesperson said. 

The Temple University Police Department said a female Temple student was hit by a Route 16 Bus as she was crossing the street. 

The condition of the student is not known at this time. 

The Philadelphia Police Department is handling the investigation.