Police: Thieves stealing items, money from mailboxes in Radnor Township

Police in the Pennsylvania suburbs are warning about thefts from mailboxes.

According to police, thieves are going through boxes, stealing checks and then cashing in.

In Radnor Township, one thief scored big, allegedly taking $25,000.

Superintendent Chris Flanagan with the Radnor Police Department said this type of crime is unusual for the department.

Authorities say thieves are waiting for residents to raise the red flags on mailboxes that typically alert mail carriers to collect mail.

"They'll take them somewhere, alter them and attempt to pass them at a bank related to that account or something they may have, and then they are cashing what we're calling bad checks."

The issue is widespread, hitting every corner of the township from Ravenscliffe in Wayne to Boxwood Road in Bryn Mawr.

"We are asking residents if you see people in a private vehicle touching or altering or it looks like they are taking mail out of a private mailbox, then we want you to contact us," Flanagan said.

Residents are also encouraged to take their mail directly to the post office or send money electronically as a precaution.

