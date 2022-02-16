Prosecutors: New Jersey man used Snapchat to lure underage girl, mom alerted police

article

A Burlington County man is facing charges after prosecutors said he used Snapchat to try to coax an underage girl to meet up for sex but was thwarted by the victim's mother.

Hazelton Newman, 30, is charged with attempting to lure or entice a minor and endangering the welfare of a child, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Newman sent the underage victim videos and photos of himself and another woman involved in sexual activity.

He is accused of trying to lure the girl to his Chatsworth neighborhood for sex, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said the victim's mother contacted the Burlington City Police Department about her daughter's alleged communication with Newman.

Police searched Newman's home on Tuesday and placed him in custody.

Authorities fear that Newman may have contacted other underage girls online and urge anyone with information to come forward.

