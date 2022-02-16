Overturned tanker truck, spill closes eastbound lane of Pennsylvania turnpike near Fort Washington
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. - An eastbound stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is completely blocked by an overturned tanker truck that caused a massive spill during Wednesday evening's rush hour.
The apparent accident happened near mile marker 337 in Whitemarsh Township around 5:30 p.m.
Hazmat crews responded to the crash after an unknown liquid leaked onto the highway.
A long line of cars stretched back as emergency responders worked to clear the road. Officials said in a Wednesday night update that it will be hours until the highway is reopened.
No injuries were reported immediately following the crash.
