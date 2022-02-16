Overturned tanker truck, spill closes eastbound lane of Pennsylvania turnpike near Fort Washington

An eastbound stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is completely blocked by an overturned tanker truck that caused a massive spill during Wednesday evening's rush hour.

The apparent accident happened near mile marker 337 in Whitemarsh Township around 5:30 p.m.

Hazmat crews responded to the crash after an unknown liquid leaked onto the highway.

A long line of cars stretched back as emergency responders worked to clear the road. Officials said in a Wednesday night update that it will be hours until the highway is reopened.

No injuries were reported immediately following the crash.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter