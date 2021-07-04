Police: Toppled tree falls on delivery truck, killing driver in NJ

article

Authorities say a falling tree landed on a delivery truck on a road in New Jersey over the weekend, killing the driver.

Vernon Township police and several fire department and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they arrived to find that a large tree had uprooted and fallen onto the roadway, striking a passing UPS delivery truck.

The driver, a 49-year-old Hackettstown woman, was trapped in the driver compartment, and rescue crews worked to free her with the aid of a nearby tree service company and a contractor.

She was flown to a hospital, where she died.

