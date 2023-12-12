Expand / Collapse search

Police trying to identify man found killed in Trenton parking lot

Police in Trenton are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was found killed in a parking lot near an abandoned van.

TRENTON - Police are trying to identify a man who they say was found killed in a Trenton parking lot last September.

Police shared an artist rendering of the unknown man, who they say was found dead near a delivery truck on the 500 block of Chestnut Street. 

Investigators say the man had several large cuts to his head and face. An autopsy later ruled the man's death a homicide. 

No arrests have been reported in the killing. 

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the homicide should contact police immediately.