Police trying to identify man found killed in Trenton parking lot

Police are trying to identify a man who they say was found killed in a Trenton parking lot last September.

Police shared an artist rendering of the unknown man, who they say was found dead near a delivery truck on the 500 block of Chestnut Street.

Investigators say the man had several large cuts to his head and face. An autopsy later ruled the man's death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported in the killing.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the homicide should contact police immediately.