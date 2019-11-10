Police: Unknown gunman opened fire on home in Delaware

article

Authorities in Delaware say an unknown gunman opened fire on a home in Sussex County Saturday night.

According to police, the gunfire erupted on the 2400 block of Middlecord Cricle just before 7:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old was reportedly in her bedroom at the time and heard multiple gunshots.

Investigators on the scene discovered several spent shell casings and bullet holes on the exterior of the home.

Police say no one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call detectives at 302-644-5020.