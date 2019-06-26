Police: USPS worker struck by suspect in stolen car in Southwest Philly

article

A United States Postal Service worker is critically injured after police say he was struck by a man driving a stolen vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 50th Street.

Police say a 22-year-old man driving a stolen gray Toyota Versa crashed into a postal truck, which then struck a gray Hyundai Elantra.

The 46-year-old postal worker was placed in critical but stable condition with fractures to his right leg.

Two passengers from the Hyundai Elantra, a 21-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both suffered lower back injuries and are listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

An arrest was made, though police have yet to identify the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.