Police: Victim shot twice during road rage incident

A man has been hospitalized after a road rage incident early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 640 block of East Courtland Street just after midnight.

A 40-year-old man was shot twice in the leg during a road rage incident.

He was taken to Temple and is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating but there have been no arrests made at this time.

