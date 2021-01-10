Police: Victim shot twice during road rage incident
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized after a road rage incident early Sunday morning.
Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 640 block of East Courtland Street just after midnight.
A 40-year-old man was shot twice in the leg during a road rage incident.
He was taken to Temple and is listed in stable condition.
Police are investigating but there have been no arrests made at this time.
