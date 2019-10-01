Police want to question woman seen in lion enclosure

The Bronx Zoo filed a complaint of criminal trespass with the NYPD after a woman climbed into a lion and giraffe enclosure.

Video of the shocking incident on Saturday went viral after it was shared on Instagram.

It shows the woman, face-to-face, with the lion. She even waves and dances, almost taunting it, as it stares her down.

"Watch the video until the end you will not believe what happened next!" wrote @realsobrino.

A ravine separates the lion from the woman. There's no indication it ever approached her.

Lions are part of the zoo's African Plains exhibit which also includes African wild dogs and zebras.

The Bronx Zoo issued the following statement regarding the incidents:

"On Saturday, September 28, Bronx Zoo staff received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo. This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

Police were working on identifying the woman.