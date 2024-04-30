Police warn of car thieves with tracking devices in Delaware

Authorities say thieves in Delaware are targeting specific high-performance Dodge and Jeep models, and may be using tracking devices to pull off the thefts.

New Castle Police say they have seen a rise in thefts of SRT Models and Scat Pack Models of Dodge Chargers, Challengers, Hellcats, Durangos, and Jeep Track Hawks.

Investigators recently found a tracking device attached beneath the bumper of a car, according to police.

They believe that car thieves may be placing tracking devices on cars parked in public locations and using them to follow cars to steal at a later time.

"The New Castle County Division of Police advises owners of these types of cars to remain cautious when parking in public spaces, and we encourage owners to inspect their cars for any tracking devices," authorities said.

Police say that anyone who finds a tracking device on their car should not remove it and immediately call police.