Philadelphia area could see snow next week as potential nor’easter takes shape

The Brief A developing storm system could bring snow, a wintry mix, or rain to the Philadelphia region next week. The I-95 corridor, including Philly, may see heavier snow Tuesday into Wednesday depending on the storm’s track. Forecast confidence is still low, with small shifts in the low-pressure system determining whether the area sees snow or rain.



A developing storm system could bring the first significant winter weather of the season to the Philadelphia region early next week, with forecasters watching whether a potential nor’easter forms off the East Coast.

FOX Weather meteorologists say Philly could see snow, a mix, or rain depending on how the storm tracks.

What we know:

A low-pressure system is taking shape in the western United States, where it will first deliver snow to the Rockies and High Plains this weekend. That energy moves eastward into the Midwest by Monday, bringing light snow, a wintry mix and some icy spots.

By Tuesday into Wednesday, that system could strengthen into a nor’easter just off the East Coast. If the storm tracks close to the coastline, heavier snow could fall along the I-95 corridor — including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

If the storm pulls in warmer ocean air, the precipitation type in Philly could shift toward rain or a wintry mix instead of all snow.

What we don't know:

The eventual track of the storm remains uncertain.

Coastal track: Would favor heavier snow along I-95, including the Philadelphia region.

Shift west: Would introduce warmer air, possibly changing snow in Philly to rain and pushing the heavier snow inland.

Shift east: Would keep the heaviest snow offshore, with lighter snow and gusty winds reaching the region.

Forecasters say the exact path of the low-pressure system will determine how impactful the storm becomes for Philadelphia.

What's next:

Meteorologists expect better clarity by late Sunday into Monday as computer models come into closer agreement. Travel impacts are possible for commuters and anyone returning to work and school, depending on the timing and precipitation type.