Police: Waze app sends Borgata-bound drivers to unpaved road in Ocean County

Jackson police posted on the department's Facebook page that they've seen a tremendous increase in disabled motor vehicles in the area of the Colliers Mills Wildlife. They say the Waze app pulls up the right address for the Borgata but because the location is pinned with an ad, drivers are ending up in the middle of a 12,000-acre site, which is about 45 miles away from the casino.

"That's crazy," said Billy Hauberger.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson showed him a picture of where police say the app has taken mostly people coming from North Jersey or New York when they tell the app to take them to the Borgata. They end up stranded along an unpaved road and left to call for help.

"I know a lot of people have SUVs now but my car I wouldn't go down there because I know I'd get stuck in mud or something," said Hauberger.

Morgan strong says no matter what the GPS says, in this case, it's a no for him. "I think that would be silly. I would not do that," he said.

Bob Haze has a thought. "Put up some road barriers signs stop them before they start going down there," he said and he wasn’t as shocked as most to hear that people veered onto this road.

Jackson police have since posted on its Facebook that Waze says it’s working on the problem and hope to have it fixed by Tuesday.

