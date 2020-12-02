Police: Woman, 22, dies after being shot inside West Philadelphia home

article

Police say a 22-year-old woman has died after being shot inside a home in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 400 block of North Felton Street Wednesday around 2 p.m.

According to police, the woman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

