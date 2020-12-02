Police: Woman, 22, dies after being shot inside West Philadelphia home
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 22-year-old woman has died after being shot inside a home in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 400 block of North Felton Street Wednesday around 2 p.m.
According to police, the woman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
