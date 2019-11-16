Police: Woman, 31, found shot and killed inside car in Olney

article

Police are investigating after they say a 31-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a car in Olney overnight.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot near Clarkson and Rising Sun avenues.

Police said the victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the stomach while on the driver's side of her 2019 white Kia Forte. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

