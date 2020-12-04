Police: Woman, 32, shot in face in North Philadelphia

article

A woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot in the face Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

The 32-year-old victim was shot once in the cheek on the 700 block of West Russell Street, according to police.

Officers from the city's 25th district arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. and drove the woman to Temple University Hospital. She is reportedly in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest