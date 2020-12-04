Police: Woman, 32, shot in face in North Philadelphia
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot in the face Friday morning in North Philadelphia.
The 32-year-old victim was shot once in the cheek on the 700 block of West Russell Street, according to police.
Officers from the city's 25th district arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. and drove the woman to Temple University Hospital. She is reportedly in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been reported.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest