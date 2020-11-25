Police: Woman, 32, shot while driving slams into car carrying family of 7

A woman is in critical condition after police say she was found shot inside a car that had slammed into a van with a family of seven inside.

Officers responded to the area of 51st Street and Chestnut Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting and car crash.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman was driving a silver Nissan on Chestnut Street with another man inside when her car was peppered with gunfire. The woman was shot twice in the back and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. The passenger fled the scene, police said.

After the shooting, the woman slammed into a van carrying a mother, father and five children at the intersection of 51st Street. The van flipped on its side, but police say none of the passengers sustained serious injuries.

Investigators do not know what caused the shooting at this time. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the department is looking into crime cameras near the intersection where the crash happened.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest