Police: Woman, 63, shot inside West Philadelphia bar

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 63-year-old woman injured, according to authorities. 

Officials say the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just after 1:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue. 

Police say a woman with a gun shot inside the bar, striking the victim in the right leg. 

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she is in stable condition. 

Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. 

The investigation is active and ongoing with the department's Shooting Investigation Group, according to officials. 