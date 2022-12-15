Police: Woman, 63, shot inside West Philadelphia bar
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 63-year-old woman injured, according to authorities.
Officials say the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just after 1:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue.
Police say a woman with a gun shot inside the bar, striking the victim in the right leg.
The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Man wanted in 'random' shootings of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, NYC gas station employee
- Temple President discusses safety challenges impacting North Philadelphia campus
- Man shot in the back, carjacked helping suspects on side of the road in Feltonville, police say
Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
The investigation is active and ongoing with the department's Shooting Investigation Group, according to officials.