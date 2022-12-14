Expand / Collapse search
Police to provide update on investigation into November shooting of PPA Officer

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives in Philadelphia will provide an update on the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) Officer last month that may be linked to a gas station shooting in NYC days before.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25 for reports of a PPA Officer shot. 

The victim, later identified as Timothy McKenzie, suffered a gunshot wound to the left ear and shoulder and was brought to Temple Hospital in critical condition. 

During the investigation, police in New York City noticed the unknown suspect resembled a wanted gunman in a Bronx gas station shooting on Dec. 2 that injured an employee.

Police: Suspect wanted for shooting PPA officer may be linked to shooting in The Bronx

The Philadelphia Police Department shared side-by-side security camera footage of the incidents that both show the suspect dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Authorities shared side-by-side security camera footage of the incidents that both show the suspect dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. 

The City of Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Parking Authority have each offered a $10,000 for a $20,000 total reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Captain John Walker will provide an update on the investigation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the press conference in the player above.