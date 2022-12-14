Man shot in the back during carjacking in Feltonville, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a carjacking that left one man injured.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, 25th District officers responded to the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night for reports of gunshots and a shooting.

Officers and medics arrived on scene and found a 41-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the back, police say.

The man was transported to Einstein Hospital, where he is in stable condition, conscious and moving, Small said.

According to investigators, the 41-year-old told authorities he was in his Mercedes SUV when two men got in, struggled with him, shot him in the back, pulled him out of the car and then took off.

Police say the men fled in the vehicle north on the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Small says at this time, the incident is being investigated as a robbery, carjacking and shooting.