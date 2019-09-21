Police: Woman dies after being run over in West Philly driveway; suspect sought

article

A woman has died after police say she was run over by someone following an argument in a West Philadelphia driveway.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning on the 5200 block of Pennsgrove Street.

Police said the 45-year-old victim was run over by a male suspect, who was driving a black Infinity SUV. The woman reportedly had an argument with the suspect and was running around to the back of the vehicle when she was struck.

The suspect fled the scene northbound on 53rd Street, according to police.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.