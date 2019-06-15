Police: Woman dies after being shot in the head inside North Philadelphia deli

article

Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia deli Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a deli on the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue, where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman — identified only as a Jane Doe, possibly in her 40s — was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident follows five other shootings which occurred across Philadelphia overnight, leaving six people injured.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.