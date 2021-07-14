Police: Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Overbrook

article

A woman has died after she was shot multiple times in the Overbrook section of the city.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Conestoga Street.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body. She was taken by medics to Lankenau Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m.

A weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.

