Police: Woman killed in North Philadelphia double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man wounded in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1400 block of N. Etting Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. A 30-year-old woman was shot twice in the head. She died at the hospital.

No word on arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

