Police: Woman killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man wounded in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 1400 block of N. Etting Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. A 30-year-old woman was shot twice in the head. She died at the hospital.
No word on arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
