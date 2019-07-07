Police: Woman robbed, raped in Center City; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after they say a man robbed and raped a woman in Center City early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Latimer Street.

Officials describe the suspect as an unknown man wearing a black shirt and black pants who fled in a red vehicle with a Pennsylvania license plate. He was last seen driving southbound on 12th Street and westbound on Spruce Street.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.