Eagles sign wide receiver Hollywood Brown to 1-year deal

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The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million. Brown, a 2019 first-round pick by the Ravens, spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and recorded 587 yards and five touchdowns last season. The signing adds speed and playmaking ability to the Eagles’ offense, giving them another weapon in the passing game.



The Philadelphia Eagles are making another move to bolster their offense—and this one comes with a bit of star power.

What we know:

The team has signed wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $6.5 million.

The addition gives Philadelphia another dynamic option at receiver as they continue to build around their passing game.

Beyond his on-field production, Brown’s nickname—"Hollywood"—has long been part of his identity. The moniker reflects both his flashy playing style and personality, something Eagles fans will quickly get to know.

The backstory:

Brown, 28, entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 2019 when he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens. Since then, he has established himself as a speedy, big-play threat capable of stretching defenses.

Over the past two seasons, Brown played with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he contributed 587 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year. While those numbers may not jump off the page, his ability to create separation and provide explosive plays makes him a valuable addition.

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia’s decision to bring in Brown signals a continued emphasis on adding speed and versatility to their offense. With an already strong core, the Eagles appear focused on surrounding their quarterback with as many weapons as possible.

If Brown can tap into the form that made him a first-round pick, this signing could prove to be a low-risk, high-reward move for a team with championship ambitions.