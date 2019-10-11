Police: Woman sexually assaulted on park trail in Chester County; suspect sought

Police in Chester County are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a park last weekend.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Paradise Valley Nature Trail in West Chester between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The woman told police that an unknown man approached her and told her that he wanted to show her a good fishing spot. The victim followed the man to a secluded area where the suspect reportedly groped her and exposed himself.

Police say the victim fled the area and escaped further harm.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 white man with short brown hair and a brown beard. Investigators approximate the suspect is in his 40s. He was last seen driving a small silver Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect's whereabouts is encouraged to contact West Chester Police at 610-696-2700.