Police: Woman shot during attempted robbery in Nicetown, 2 suspects sought

An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard for a person with a gun around 1:20 a.m.

A woman was reportedly shot in the ear a couple miles away on the 1300 block of St. Luke Street. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The shooting erupted during an attempted robbery, according to police.

No arrests have been made, but police say the suspects are two men.