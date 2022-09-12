Police: Woman shot during attempted robbery in Nicetown, 2 suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood Monday morning.
Police responded to the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard for a person with a gun around 1:20 a.m.
A woman was reportedly shot in the ear a couple miles away on the 1300 block of St. Luke Street. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The shooting erupted during an attempted robbery, according to police.
No arrests have been made, but police say the suspects are two men.