Former Coppin basketball star, Pennsylvania coach Larry Yarbray dies in bike crash

A community, along with several schools, are mourning the loss of a former college basketball standout and head coach.

Larry Yarbray, 51, reportedly died while riding with a group of bicyclists in Dover, Delaware, over the weekend. Police say he lost control of his bicycle, and was struck when he swerved into oncoming traffic.

Yarbray was the starting point guard at Coppin State University in 1990 when the team made history with its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. He also holds the school's record for 622 career assists.

The 51-year-old has also been the head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College for the past five seasons.

MORE HEADLINES:

An avid cyclist, Yarbray created the bicycling club "Chester Cycling" with members from the Chester basketball and football teams.

Yarbray was reportedly on his weekly ride with the group before the tragic crash on Saturday.

An investigation into his death is underway.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.