Police: Woman shot, killed in West Philadelphia

Police say a woman has died after someone shot her twice in the stomach inside a home in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of North Dewey Street.

She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she died.

This is just blocks from where another woman was shot and killed Thursday morning on North Millick Street.

So far, no arrests have been made.

