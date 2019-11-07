Police: Woman shot, killed while answering door in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a woman was shot and killed while she answered the door in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5800 block of Walton Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a 22-year-old woman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where she died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.