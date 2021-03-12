Police: Woman shot, killed while sitting in car in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a woman has died after being shot while sitting in her car in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood.
It happened on the 8800 block of Frankord Avenue Friday shortly before 6 p.m.
According to police, the 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
