Police: Woman shot, killed while sitting in car in Holmesburg

Police say a woman has died after being shot while sitting in her car in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood.

It happened on the 8800 block of Frankord Avenue Friday shortly before 6 p.m.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

