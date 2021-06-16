Police: Woman shot three times in the chest in Nicetown

article

A woman has been hospitalized after she was shot three times in Nicetown.

The incident happened at approximately 8:14 a.m. on the 4400 block of N. 19th Street on the highway.

Police say the victim sustained the three gunshot wounds to her chest. She was taken to Einstein Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

