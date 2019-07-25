Police: Woman shot to death by brother inside Strawberry Mansion home

article

Authorities say a Philadelphia woman was shot and killed by her brother inside a Strawberry Mansion home.

The siblings apparently started arguing Thursday while they were at a car dealership. The dispute then continued when they reached the home, and authorities say the man fired the fatal shots shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The sister, who authorities say was in her 50s, was shot twice in the chest and twice in the stomach. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The man has been charged with murder. But authorities have not released the siblings' names or said what they were arguing about.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.