Police: Woman shot while driving in Kensington drove herself to hospital

Authorities say a woman who was shot in the chest while driving her car in Kensington managed to drive herself to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to police, the 35-year-old victim was driving on the 1800 block on East Hart Lane just before 11:30 a.m. when she was shot twice in the chest.

Investigators say the woman drove herself to Temple University Hospital and was placed in critical condition.

Police responded to the hospital and launched an investigating. No arrests have been reported.

