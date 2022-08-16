Police: Woman, 31, struck by speeding car in Lawncrest, left in the street

The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after a woman was struck by a car and left in the street in Lawncrest.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Monday night.

The woman, 31, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue, authorities say.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says when police and medics arrived on scene, they found her face down and bleeding with face trauma and a broken arm.

Medics rushed her to the hospital and she is expected to survive, according to officials.

Witnesses told investigators that the car was moving so fast that they could not tell the model or color of the vehicle, Small says.

According to police, the woman was walking to her car to get dog training pads from her parked car when she was struck.

The dog training pads could be seen spread out in the street after the woman was struck and one of her sneakers remained in the road, police say.

Authorities say there were multiple cameras in the area and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.