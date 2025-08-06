Pop-up farmers market in West Philly promotes wellness and healthy food access

In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, a pop-up farmers market outside Spectrum Health Center in West Philadelphia is making a significant impact by providing access to healthy, fresh foods for the community.

This initiative aims to bring together wellness and food access in a delicious way, addressing the needs of a community facing economic challenges.

What we know:

The market, located at 52nd and Haverford, offers locally sourced fruits and vegetables, thanks to a collaboration between the Food Trust of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Department of Health.

Every Wednesday, produce is brought directly to West Philly, allowing seniors like Lorraine Randle to use their Food Bucks vouchers.

Randle emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity.

"You gotta grab things when you can and if you can get fresh vegetables, cook ‘em and freeze them that’s good too," she said.

Nigia Wallace, another resident, highlighted the convenience for seniors.

"There’s a lot of seniors out there but that’s good because it makes it a one-stop shop for them today," said Wallace.

With about one in five people in Philadelphia living under the poverty line, access to fresh foods can be challenging, especially with rising food costs.

The farmers market provides relief by offering affordable, nutritious options.

Food demonstrations at the Spectrum Health Center further enhance the experience by providing ideas for healthy recipes.

The initiative underscores the belief that "food is medicine," as managing health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and blood pressure starts at the dinner table. The market aims to ensure that everyone, regardless of zip code, has access to good food, health, and a good life.

As West Philadelphia continues to benefit from this pop-up market, the focus remains on promoting wellness and supporting the community's most vulnerable members.

The collaboration between health and food access serves as a model for addressing food insecurity and improving overall health outcomes.