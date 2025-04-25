Pope Francis: Bucks County parish hosting night of remembrance ahead of live funeral coverage

The Brief Doors will open at Saint Isidore Parish in Quakertown at midnight for what will be hours of community gathering out of respect for Pope Francis. Parishioners will watch a documentary on Pope Francis ahead of live coverage of the funeral mass from Rome. The church did the same thing in 2023 after Pope Benedict died a month earlier.



As the world prepares to remember and honor Pope Francis, who died Monday, a Bucks County church is opening their doors for the public to reflect on the pontiff and watch live coverage of the funeral.

What we know:

Saint Isidore Parish will open up the Father Riegler Center at midnight for a morning of reflection on Pope Francis. They will serve coffee and snacks, pray, watch a documentary of Pope Francis’s 2015 visit to Philadelphia leading up to a viewing of live coverage of the funeral mass from Rome. That will air at 4 a.m. local time.

Saint Isidore did this same thing in January of 2023 after Pope Benedict died a month earlier. Nearly two dozen people came out then.

Related article

What they're saying:

"For me to say goodbye is very important," said Lucy Martinez. She is planning to come out to the Father Riegler Center at Saint Isidore Parish first thing in the morning to remember and honor the life of Pope Francis.

"He was the first Pope American Latino-American and for me it's very important," she said.

Martinez, along with others, will come together to take part in several events leading up to live coverage of the funeral mass from Rome.

Related article

"The church is going to open at 12 a.m. We are going to have coffee, maybe snacks and then we are going to pray," said Martinez.

Those who come out will watch a documentary of Pope Francis's visit to the area when he was in Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families in 2015. That will lead up to a viewing of live coverage of the funeral mass at 4 a.m. Philly time.

"And continue our prayers for Pope Francis and the future of the church," said Fr. Ken Brabazon at the end of evening mass.

"As brothers and sisters in churches throughout the world, it's a great gift to be able to kind of join in the very moment. I mean it is a tough sell, 4 a.m., right? But our folks wanted to get together and have the opportunity to not just sit on the couch at home but be here together as a parish family," he said.