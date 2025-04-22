Pope Francis funeral: Project HOME co-founder Sister Mary Scullion to attend after emotional meeting in 2015

The Brief The co-founder of Project HOME reflects on her emotional meeting with Pope Francis in 2015. Sister Mary Scullion said she also just learned she’ll be attending the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. She said Philadelphia was on fire with passion, faith and compassion during the Pope’s 2015 visit, and she hopes many will answer his call for a "revolution of tenderness" in our society.



Pope Francis touched the lives of many in his years of leading the Catholic Church, including those in Philadelphia.

The co-founder of Project HOME Sister Mary Scullion, a Sister of Mercy, had the honor of meeting Pope Francis during his visit to Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

"It was such an emotional moment that when he came, I just hugged him," said Sister Mary. "We were just so happy that he was there. We were so grateful for his witness to mercy and justice in our world."

In 2015, Project HOME commissioned the Knotted Grotto, a public art installation in the courtyard of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul to celebrate the pope’s visit. Tens of thousands of individuals wrote their personal struggles on a cloth and tied them to the grotto.

Sister Mary said Pope Francis cared deeply about each person’s hopes, concerns and prayers and stopped by to give his blessing.

"People who were in prison sent their knots, people who were unsheltered sent their knots, people from all walks of life came and put their knots on the grotto," said Sister Mary. "I asked him if he would pray for all the knots people had tied on the Grotto and that he would lift them up in prayer to our Blessed Mother, he had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother."

Like much of the world, Sister Mary is very saddened by the Pope’s death, but said she’s also grateful for his courageous life and legacy.

"He was such a voice for the poor, the unsheltered, the immigrants—people who are really struggling in our society," said Sister Mary. "I look forward to his legacy coming alive probably in the most unexpected places. That’s kind of where God’s grace often grows, in unexpected places and unexpected people."

What's next:

Sister Mary said she was invited to attend the Pope’s funeral Saturday morning in Rome.

She leaves on Thursday morning and will join the millions expected to be there mourning in person.