Popular Boot & Saddle closing, citing coronavirus financial hardship

A popular South Philadelphia bar and live music venue is closing, citing the effects of COVID-19.

Owners of Boot & Saddle made the announcement Tuesday, saying it was too difficult, financially, to maintain the venue, but keep it closed while coronavirus rages on, without an end in sight.

The announcement, made through their social media, went on to reminisce about their beginnings and give thanks to those who turned out regularly for the live performances.

After thanking key moments and fans, the owners went on to talk of live venues across the United States and their ability to financially stay afloat while COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the livelihood of owners of such outlets and how important these venues are to everyday life.

They invited interested fans to look out for a twin venue, a place the owners hope they can keep open, in spite of the financial ravages the pandemic has taken in eight months.

