Popular SEPTA station being renamed through agreement with Drexel University

One of Philadelphia's most heavily trafficked SEPTA hubs will soon bear the name of one of the city's largest colleges.

SEPTA announced Thursday that 30th Street Station will be renamed "Drexel Station at 30th Street" as part of a new naming rights agreement.

30th Street Station is part of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line, and includes bus and trolley services. It's described by the transportation authority as a "gateway to both Center City and University City."

We’re so proud to partner with SEPTA to put Drexel University's name on the station that serves as the gateway for so many of our students, faculty, professional staff and community partners as they arrive on campus," Drexel President John Fry said.

Drexel Station at 30th Street will be the latest addition to the $3.5M Schuylkill Yards development, which began with the opening of Drexel Square in 2019.

SEPTA says the naming rights agreement will "help generate revenue and deliver an improved experience for customers."