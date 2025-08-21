Porch pirate sought for targeting same home in Delaware County

The Brief A man is wanted for stealing packages from the same home in Delaware County this month. The porch pirate was caught on video. Police are asking for help to identify him.



East Lansdowne police are asking for the public's help to catch a repeat porch pirate.

What we know:

Police say the man stole a package from the same home on the 800 block of Pembroke Avenue twice this month, once on August 1, then again on August 19.

Video captured the man both times as he approached the home, took the package, then ran off.

What they're saying:

"Take a look at the facial features and the clothing, should not be hard to ID this dirty thief!. Lets come together and get this man a date with a judge!" East Lansdowne police said.

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspect, contact the police.