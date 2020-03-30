Postal worker in Northeast Philadelphia tests positive for COVID-19, spokesperson says

article

A postal worker in Northeast Philadelphia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson.

The employee works at the Bustleton Station Post Office.

The U.S. Postal Service released the following statement reading in part:

"The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis."

Philadelphia reported 1,072 total coronavirus cases within the city, with nine fatalities. Five of the nine patients were nursing home residents, per health officials.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP