Power outages force area school closures Friday

A number of area schools will be closed Friday after overnight storms and strong winds left thousands without power.

Central Bucks School District was forced to close Central Bucks West High School, Central Bucks South High School, and Bridge Valley Elementary School did to power outages.

All Wissahickon School District School District schools will also be closed.

Temple University has cancelled classes at their Ambler Campus, but inter-campus bus services will run normally.

Germantown Academy is also closed Friday.