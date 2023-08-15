Power outages leave several riders stuck on rollercoaster, Ferris wheel on Wildwood boardwalk

It's the stuff of nightmares - getting caught on some of the scariest rides. A nightmare that became a reality for some riders at the Jersey Shore Tuesday.

Power outages in Wildwood left several people stuck mid-ride on the "Sea Serpent" rollercoaster on Morey's Pier.

Witnesses say the ride employees manually released the brake on the coaster to lower the car, and bring everyone to safety.

Video from Mariner's Pier showed even more people caught on the boardwalk's highest ride - The Giant Wheel.

Employees used an emergency generator to move the Ferris wheel after people manually pushed to help riders get off.

Morey's says they hope to have power restored by 6 p.m. It is unclear what caused the outage at this time.

Atlantic City Electric is currently reporting a handful of outages with about three dozen homes and business affected.

This outage comes just a month after a massive blackout left most of Wildwood in the dark for nearly two days.