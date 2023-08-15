Registered sex offender accused of attempting to lure girl in Atlantic City

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey say they have arrested a registered sex offender after he allegedly attempted to lure a child into a backyard.

It happened back on Aug. 13 around 5:33 p.m. in the area of North Sovereign Avenue when officers responded to a report of an attempt to lure a 12-year-old girl.

Responding officers spoke with the girl’s parents, who reported that the child was sitting outside when a man rode past on a bicycle. They say the man parked his bike and entered the backyard of the property where he attempted to hide.

That’s when police say the man used hand signals and whistles in an effort to get the girl’s attention and lure her to the fenced in yard.

The girl ran inside to get her parents and the man fled when they came outside.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officers were able to get a description of the man and obtain surveillance footage from a nearby home.

Kasheen Marshall, 48, was identified as a suspect and later arrested while riding his bike near California and Pacific Avenues.

Authorities later found that Marshall was a registered sex offender and say he failed to properly register.

He was charged with luring, criminal trespassing, and failure to register as a sex offender.